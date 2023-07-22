Hopkinton authorities recover body of missing swimmer

Hopkinton Police and Hopkinton fire announced that they found the body of the 21-year-old swimmer who has been missing since Friday night.

According to Hopkinton Police, they responded to a 911 call at around 8 p.m. on Friday reporting a swimmer that had not returned after a swim at Sandy Beach.

The search efforts continued until midnight but were halted because of severe weather, authorities say.

Police say, search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sandy Beach remains closed until further notice.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to authorities, this is a recovery operation and the family of the swimmer has been notified.

“We responded to the scene along with the Hopkinton Fire Department, and we have worked as a team with Interim Chief Daugherty’s firefighters throughout this operation,” Chief Bennett said. “The efforts of Police Sgt. Bill Burchard and Fire Lt. Scott Jurasek resulted in a cohesive effort that brought together all of our resources.”