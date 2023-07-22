hopkinton

Hopkinton authorities recover body of missing swimmer

The search efforts continued until midnight but were halted because of severe weather, authorities say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Hopkinton Police and Hopkinton fire announced that they found the body of the 21-year-old swimmer who has been missing since Friday night.

According to Hopkinton Police, they responded to a 911 call at around 8 p.m. on Friday reporting a swimmer that had not returned after a swim at Sandy Beach.

The search efforts continued until midnight but were halted because of severe weather, authorities say.

Police say, search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sandy Beach remains closed until further notice.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to authorities, this is a recovery operation and the family of the swimmer has been notified.

“We responded to the scene along with the Hopkinton Fire Department, and we have worked as a team with Interim Chief Daugherty’s firefighters throughout this operation,” Chief Bennett said. “The efforts of Police Sgt. Bill Burchard and Fire Lt. Scott Jurasek resulted in a cohesive effort that brought together all of our resources.”

This article tagged under:

hopkinton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us