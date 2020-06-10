’I Can’t Breathe,’ Oklahoma Man Tells Police Before Dying. ‘I Don’t Care,’ Officer Responds.

Newly released body camera footage from an arrest in Oklahoma City last year shows a suspect saying "I can’t breathe" before he died at a hospital.

In the May 20, 2019 footage, released this week by the Oklahoma City Police Department, three officers are seen restraining the man, Derrick Scott, 42, who can be heard asking repeatedly for his medicine and saying that he can’t breathe, NBC News reports.

"I don’t care," one of the officers, Jarred Tipton, can be heard replying at one point. "You can breathe just fine," another officer can be heard saying a couple of minutes later.

Scott, who appears unresponsive several minutes into the footage, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy obtained by NBC News lists his cause of death as a collapsed lung.

The incident began after officers were called to an area south of downtown Oklahoma City shortly before 2 p.m. after someone reported that a black man was arguing with people and brandishing a gun, Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow said in a statement.

