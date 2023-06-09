New Britain

Injuries reported after car crashes into transit bus in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a car crashed into an occupied transit bus in New Britain Friday afternoon.

City officials said they were called to Farmington Avenue at the intersection of Sidoti Drive for a vehicle that crossed over the roadway and collided with a bus.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said minor injuries were also reported by occupants of the bus.

The road appears to be closed. The New Britain Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

New Britainbus crash
