2-year-old ‘unlikely to survive' after fall from high window in Hartford, Conn.: PD

A two-year-old child is in extremely critical condition and is unlikely to survive after a fall from a third floor window in Hartford and the child's parents have been detained, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after getting a report of a child that suffered a high fall.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the child with serious injuries. He was transported to Connecticut Children's to be treated.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert described the child's condition as extremely critical and said it is a very life-threatening situation. It is believed a screen fell out of the window and then the child fell.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boisvert added that the child was not conscious when first responders arrived and he is unlikely to survive.

According to Boisvert, this was a case of neglect and there were four other kids in the home living in deplorable conditions.

Police don't believe the parents were home at the time of the incident. Both parents are speaking with police and have been detained. Boisvert expects charges will most likely be filed for both.

The state Department of Children and Families has been notified and is expected to conduct their own investigation.

Hartford police are continuing to investigate the incident separately.