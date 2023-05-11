Patriots

J.C. Jackson Looks Forward to ‘Revenge Game' Vs. Patriots

By Justin Leger

J.C. Jackson looks forward to 'revenge game' vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

J.C. Jackson gave Mac Jones and the New England Patriots some bulletin-board material for their 2023 matchup.

The former Pats cornerback will return to Foxboro when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town in Week 13 of the regular season. Asked about the trip on NFL Network, Jackson made it clear he will have the showdown circled on his calendar.

"It's a revenge game for me, man," Jackson said. "I'm excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should've never let me go."

Jackson signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Over four seasons in New England, the 27-year-old racked up 25 interceptions and 55 pass breakups. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and named second-team All-Pro in 2021.

The Patriots passed on re-signing Jackson in free agency after the 2021 season, allowing the Chargers to sign him to a five-year, $ 82.5 million contract. During that offseason, Jackson voiced his frustration with the Patriots' lack of interest in a conversation with our own Phil Perry.

"I guess they feel like they don't need me," Jackson told Perry. "I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

He struggled during his debut season with L.A. and was benched in Week 6. The following week, he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon that ended his season.

Jackson earned the nickname "Mr. INT" during his time with the Patriots, so there's certainly a chance he'll back up his Mac Jones trash-talk. The Chargers might need all the help they can get as they haven't won at Gillette Stadium since 2005. The Patriots have won seven straight games against the Chargers dating back to 2010.

