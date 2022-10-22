Jayson Tatum Broke This Larry Bird Celtics Scoring Record in Win Vs. Magic

Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good.
Literally.
The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign.
Bird no longer holds that record. It now belongs to Tatum.
The 24-year-old forward needed 33 points in Saturday night's road game against the Orlando Magic to break Bird's mark. He got off to a great start with 21 first-half points and finished with 40 as the Celtics earned a 126-120 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
U.S. & World
Tatum could threaten to break a few other Celtics scoring records before the season is over.
The team record for most points in a season is 2,338 by John Havlicek in 1970-71. Tatum scored 2,046 last season. The C's single-season record for most points per game is 29.9 set by Bird in 1987-88. The closest anyone has come to matching that record was Isaiah Thomas, who scored 28.9 per game in 2016-17.
Tatum is averaging 34.6 points through three games. The Celtics have a lot of offensive talent on their roster, so it's going to be difficult for one player to average 30-plus points for an entire campaign. But even if Tatum doesn't reach that level, he could easily surpass his career high of 26.9 points per game set last season.