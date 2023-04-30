Jeremy Swayman is Bruins' starting goalie in Game 7 vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- For the second straight season, Jeremy Swayman will be the starting goalie for the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Swayman will make his 2023 first-round series debut when the Bruins host the Florida Panthers in the winner-take-all matchup at TD Garden on Sunday.

Linus Ullmark started the first six games of the series. He tallied a 3-3 record with a .896 save percentage and a 3.34 GAA in those six starts. The Swedish netminder gave up 10 goals over the last two games -- both defeats for the B's -- including a season-high six goals allowed in Game 6. Ullmark left an April 11 win over the Washington Capitals with muscle tightening and hasn't looked 100 percent healthy since.

Swayman's last start was April 13 against the Montreal Canadiens in the regular season finale. However, he did get 3:11 of garbage time action at the end of Game 4 in Florida on April 23.

The backup goalie played fantastic in the regular season. He posted a 24-6-4 record and ranked tied for fourth among all goaltenders with a .920 save percentage. His 2.27 GAA ranked fourth, and his .862 high-danger save percentage was the second-best among netminders with 25-plus games played.

Swayman made his first ever playoff start in Game 3 of last season's first-round series versus the Carolina Hurricanes. He played the final five games of the series after Ullmark struggled in Games 1 and 2. That stretch included Game 7 in Carolina, where Swayman allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 defeat.