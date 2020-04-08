JetBlue Consolidating Service at Logan Airport

JetBlue announced Wednesday that it is consolidating service at Boston Logan International Airport and four other major metropolitan areas between April 15 and June 10 as a result of low demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said the revised schedules in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., are aimed at reducing excess flying at a time when demand is at an all-time low.

This means that instead of the typical 180 daily departures out of Logan, there will now be only 28.

American Airlines said it will cut 30% of its domestic flights over the next month.

The airline is also suspending service at Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport and several other airports during this time period.

"We face new challenges every day and can't hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members," said Scott Laurence, JetBlue's head of revenue and planning.

Customers whose flights have been canceled will be notified by email for rebooking options on other Jetblue flights or their choice of a refund or credit for future travel.

JetBlue said it has reduced flying network-wide by 80% per day in April.

Airline service in the U.S. has been teetering on the brink of collapse for weeks, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks that have left some air traffic control towers empty.

Even with sharply reduced schedules, many airlines have been consolidating some of the remaining flights because passengers aren’t showing up.