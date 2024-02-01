JetBlue

JetBlue: Unruly customer restrained by other passengers on flight from London to NYC

The chaos, which apparently was captured on video and posted online, occurred on JetBlue flight 1926 which landed Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport

By NBC News

An unruly JetBlue Airways passenger on Tuesday was restrained by multiple fliers and turned over to law enforcement upon landing in New York City from London, the airline said.

The chaotic scene was captured on video and posted on Instagram.

JetBlue said Thursday the incident occurred on flight 1926 from London to New York City.

The name of the rowdy passenger was not released. JetBlue also didn’t specify if the passenger was arrested upon the flight landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the flight-tracking site, FlightAware, the flight, which took off seven minutes early, landed 26 minutes early at 3:16 p.m.

