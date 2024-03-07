Live updates: President Biden delivers 2024 State of the Union address

President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address on Thursday night to a joint session of Congress, a speech seen as critical as he looks toward a rematch with former President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

The speech gives Biden the chance to boast of his accomplishments in a televised address to the country.

The speech starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. You can watch the NBC News Special Report live on NBC, MSNBC, NBC News Now, NBC’s online streaming network Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

A streaming player will be added to the top of this article carrying the speech as well.

Find more on how to watch and what to watch for here and check back here for live updates.

Why some lawmakers will be wearing yellow ribbons

Family members of several Americans still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are expected to attend the State of the Union after being invited by a group of lawmakers. The 17 relatives of the hostages have sent a letter to all members of Congress asking them and their staffers to wear a yellow lapel ribbon or a “Bring them home” dog tag necklace as a sign of solidarity for those still working to bring their loved ones home.

Biden expected to announce plan for middle class tax cuts and lower deficits

Biden aides say he'll announce an expanded plan to raise corporate taxes and use the proceeds to trim budget deficits and cut taxes for the middle class.

In a preview of Biden's remarks, aides including Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said the president would contrast his proposals with Republican plans to extend former President Donald Trump's expiring tax breaks and further slash corporate tax rates.

Under Biden's proposal, corporations would no longer be able to deduct the expense of employee pay above $1 million, which could raise $270 billion over 10 years. He also wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, among other measures. And, as Biden has previously proposed, major companies would be charged a minimum tax rate so that they could not avoid the IRS through accounting maneuvers, deductions and specialized tax breaks. Read more about the preview of his proposal here.

Biden expected to announce plans for a temporary aid port on Gaza's coast amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Biden is expected to announce plans to add a port in Gaza that will be used by the U.S. and partners to get aid into the region, NBC News reported.

Once built, the port will “provide the capacity for hundreds of additional truckloads of assistance each day,” a senior administration official said.

The U.S. plans to coordinate with Israel, the United Nations and various nongovernmental organizations about getting humanitarian aid into Gaza through the port, but the administration official made clear that the operation will not involve U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza. Read more from NBC News here.

Advocates hope for action after Biden's calls for protecting Social Security and Medicare in last year's speech

Biden used his State of the Union last year as an opportunity to get both Republicans and Democrats to not make any cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

"So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?" Biden said, which was met with cheers. "We've got unanimity."

Yet as both Social Security and Medicare face insolvency dates within the next decade, leaders on both sides of the aisle are hoping for action. More from CNBC on possible legislative action to protect these programs here.

Who's on tonight's guest list?

Biden and Democratic lawmakers invited several health care providers and women whose lives have been impacted by stricter abortion laws in states with Republican-controlled legislatures following the landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion.

First lady Jill Biden also invited union leaders, a gun control advocate, and others that she and her husband have met as they traveled the country promoting his agenda.

The full guest list can be found here.

North Texans will attend the State of the Union in support of Kate Cox, the local woman who was unable to get an abortion in Texas. NBC 5's Larry Collins has the details.

Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is delivering the GOP response

Freshman Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, the youngest female senator, will deliver the Republican response to Biden’s speech.

Britt, 42, is the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. In a joint statement with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson, Britt said that “it’s time for the next generation to step up.”

“The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center,” Britt said.

FILE - Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., is seen in the U.S. Capitol during votes on Jan. 9, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered last year's response to Biden's State of the Union.

