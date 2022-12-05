Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs.
The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
The Taunton, Massachusetts-based furniture chain said the Westfarms location will open in the first quarter of 2024.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal