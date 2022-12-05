Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs.

The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.

The Taunton, Massachusetts-based furniture chain said the Westfarms location will open in the first quarter of 2024.

