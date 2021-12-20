Kendrick Bourne Among 4 Patriots Placed on COVID-19 List

Bourne among four Patriots placed on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The spread of COVID-19 has been an issue throughout professional sports and it's made its way into the New England Patriots locker room.

The Patriots placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebackers Havey Langi and Cameron McGrone, and defensive end Ronnie Perkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. They were among 47 NFL players placed on the COVID list, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

From the wire: Plenty of COVID-19 transactions pic.twitter.com/uXTJpk6OJf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Bourne's status will be worth monitoring heading into a big Week 16 game vs. the Buffalo Bills. The 26-year-old has been one of Mac Jones' most reliable targets in his debut season with New England. In 15 games, Bourne has caught 45 passes for a team-high 667 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 100 yards and throwing one TD pass.

Perkins and McGrone, two of the Patriots' picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, haven't made their official NFL debuts. Perkins was placed on injured reserve last week and McGrone is on the non-football injury list.

Langi hasn't appeared in a game since Week 7 due to an MCL sprain.

If Bourne can't suit up vs. Buffalo, New England could be thin at wide receiver. Nelson Agholor exited Saturday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a head injury and N'Keal Harry was injured after taking a high hit late in the game.

The Patriots will host the Bills on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.