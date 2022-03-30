Kevin Youkilis Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After 2022 Season

Kevin Youkilis provides intel on Tom Brady's plans beyond '22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis would seem to be more plugged in than most on the status of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

After all, they're brothers in law, as Youkilis married one of Brady's older sisters, Julie.

That doesn't mean Youkilis is in on all of Brady's plans, but appearing on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Tuesday, the three-time American League All-Star gave at least some indication of what he believes are the quarterback's plans for after 2022, the final year of his current deal with the Bucs.

"I think this is it," Youkilis said, cautioning, "I don't know. We just sit back and watch, it’s his journey in life and we’re just here to support him through it."

In the same interview, Youkilis said he only knew about Brady's change of plans in retirement about 15 minutes in advance earlier this month, so perhaps he's only slightly more dialed in than the average person.

Nevertheless, Brady retiring after 2022 would make sense in that it would help him achieve his long-stated goal of playing until he's 45, which he turns this summer. His contract with the Buccaneers expires following this season, too.

But if Brady's retirement-unretirement circus this winter is any indication, there's no reason to think things will run any more smoothly a year from now.