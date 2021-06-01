Local

Boston

Krispy Kreme Eyes Boston for Expansion

The national donut chain raised the possibility of expanding into the Boston market multiple times in a securities filing Tuesday

By Greg Ryan

Getty Images

Are you ready for a reprise of the donut wars of the mid-2000s, Boston?

The national donut chain Krispy Kreme, which is headquartered in North Carolina, has its eyes on expansion into the Boston market, according to a securities filing it made Tuesday ahead of a planned initial public offering.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While it made no firm commitments, the company raised the possibility multiple times in the 170-page registration statement, an opportunity for the chain to make its case to potential investors about its path forward.

U.S. & World

tulsa race massacre 14 hours ago

Biden Honors Forgotten Victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

China 7 hours ago

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Business JournalKrispy Kreme
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us