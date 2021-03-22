Lakers Legend and NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor Dies at Age 86

NBA great and Lakers legend Elgin Baylor, who helped revolutionize the way the game is played, died Monday at age 86, the team announced.

Baylor was surrounded by family, including wife Elaine, and died of natural causes, the team said in a statement.

"Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,'' Elaine Baylor said. "And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans."

Considered the star of his era, Baylor was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Lakers in 1983 and now hangs in the Staples Center rafters.

Fans pass a statue of Baylor, who still holds the record most points scored in an NBA Finals game with 61 in 1962 against the rival Boston Celtics, as they enter the arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Born in Washington D.C. in 1934, Baylor played a season at the College of Idaho before transferring the University of Seattle. He led the team to its first NCAA title.

Baylor was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958, becoming one of the few to play for the franchise in both Minnesota and Los Angeles. He immediately turned heads around the league, averaging 24.9 points and 15 rebounds per game to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

Baylor played 14 seasons for the Lakers, earning NBA All-Star honors 11 times.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York. He is credited with a significant role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into the aerial show it has become today.

"Elgin was the superstar of his era -- his many accolades speak to that," said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. "He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

"But more importantly, he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass."

He retired in 1971 and went on to become a coach and Clippers front office executive.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, three children and a sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending.