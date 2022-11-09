pursuit

Southern California Driver Carjacks Truck on Live TV After Leading Chase in 2 Other Vehicles

A bizarre and intense chase from Orange to LA County during which the driver switched a sedan for a white van, and then carjacked a truck on live TV, finally came to an end in a standoff in Hacienda Heights.

An intense pursuit that began with a simple failure to yield to police turned into multiple crashes with innocent drivers, three different vehicles, a carjacking on live TV, and finally, a man in custody Wednesday night in Southern California.

The pursuit began with Fullerton police around 4:40 p.m.

The driver was flagged to pull over in a black sedan, and the failure to yield turned into a fast-paced chase.

Apparently the driver had unsuccessfully tried to steal a parked truck before continuing on in the sedan.

The driver then pulled into a townhome community and with officer vehicles behind him, stole a white van and continued the chase.

He slammed past officers and got on the southbound 5 Freeway in Buena Park. The driver exited the freeway, and continued west on Auto Center.

A driver leading a dangerous chase in the Whittier area carjacked a truck on live TV. As seen on NBC4 News on Nov. 9, 2022.

The driver then traveled to the La Mirada area, driving recklessly, and on the wrong side of the road at times.

The driver also struck several innocent drivers on the road.

The driver pulled through a 7-Eleven in Whittier, and lost a tire, sending sparks flying.

After getting wedged in between officers' vehicles, he continued to floor the gas, sending more sparks flying.

He then hopped out, climbed over the van, and ran into a resident's backyard.

He then carjacked a truck behind a fence on live TV as the truck's owner tried to stop him.

The chase then continued on in the Santa Fe Springs area in the white truck, and quickly became collateral damage.

A driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit carjacks multiples vehicles on live TV. The driver has been swerving and driving at high speeds. As seen on NBC4 News on Nov. 9, 2022.

The driver then got back on the freeway, heading west on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley area.

The driver crashed in several drivers on the road, before officers rammed the truck from behind and pushed him into a gas station at Gale Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard.

The driver then accelerated backward into an officer vehicle, and shots were fired.

It wasn't clear if he was hit, but bullet holes were seen in the window.

The driver was finally taken into custody and pulled from the disabled, and mangled, truck.

He was seen being moved into an ambulance.

A pursuit during which the driver stole two different vehicles and rammed officer SUVs finally ended in a standoff in Hacienda Heights.

