Logan Expands Local Food Options With Its Own Boston Public Market

If there’s a common complaint from air travelers — besides the delays, costs, crowds and security, that is — it’s that one airport terminal’s food offerings are pretty much the same as at any others.

Another Starbucks? McDonald’s again?

Logan International Airport is taking a step toward remedying that problem, opening an outpost of the Boston Public Market on Tuesday. The market offers a number of the same food items one would normally find at its location next to the Haymarket MBTA station.

Beantown Pastrami, Mother Juice, Market Bagels and Red’s Best are among those in the satellite location, known as BPM Logan and located in Terminal C, which handles JetBlue and Cape Air flights. The new spot is even designed to look like the original location, with food stalls surrounding a central seating area.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three offerings are new to BPM Logan: BPM Fresh Eats, a salad bar; BPM On the Fly, with grab-and-go snacks and small gifts; and Market Bar, a full-service bar with New England-sourced beer, wine and liquor.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal