Mac Jones Channels Inner Santa, Surprises Patriots Linemen With Gifts

'Santa Mac' surprises Pats o-linemen with gifts after practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christmas came early for the New England Patriots' offensive linemen this year thanks to their rookie quarterback.

Mac Jones transformed into "Santa Mac" on Friday by doling out gifts to his offensive linemen after practice, according to veteran center/guard Ted Karras.

"He did an outstanding job. We got a big haul over here," Karras told reporters Friday in a video press conference. "I'll let him explain everything that he got, but it's a myriad of items, each one cooler than the next."

Karras admitted he was very impressed by the gift-giving abilities of Jones, who apparently surprised the o-linemen with the gifts as they walked into the locker room after practice.

"One of the best efforts, especially by a rookie, to show appreciation and wish us a Merry Christmas," Karras said. "So, very thankful to him and very glad to be his teammate here in this Christmas season.

"... We walked in here after practice just moments ago and (there was) a big crowd around the o-line area. Everyone kind of jealous, and some really cool stuff.

"He's obviously been a really big part of our season and is a great person and leader and someone I admire and enjoy blocking for."

Jones has far exceeded expectations in his rookie season, beating out veteran Cam Newton for the starting job in the preseason and completing 69% of his passes (third in the NFL) for 3,168 yards through 14 games to help lead the Patriots to a 9-5 record.

Jones also appears to doing the right things off the field by earning the respect and trust of his teammates, and he's wise to take care of his blockers with some generous gifts.

The best gift the Patriots can receive Sunday is a win over the division rival Buffalo Bills, which would all but clinch the AFC East title for New England.