Maine woman, 87, gives teenage intruder snack before calling police

A teenage intruder left a woman's home in Maine with something most burglars don't get from their targets -- a snack.

Marjorie Perkins, 87, woke up in her Brunswick home last week to a terrifying scene. She said a male was standing over her bed and threatened to cut her.

She quickly defended herself with the nearest thing she could reach.

"I grabbed my chair and he grabbed me by the shoulders and pushed me against the wall and so forth," Perkins told Portland NBC affiliate WCSH (News Center Maine). "So I took my chair and kept hitting him."

The trespasser retreated into the kitchen. Instead of rushing out and seeking help, Perkins started to fix some food for him.

"He said he was very hungry, so I gave him some crackers and peanut butter," she said.

She then called the police while the intruder was eating.

Police say the intruder is a juvenile who was staying nearby.

Looking back on the incident, Perkins said she is more than prepared.

"Don't sit and cry about it," she said. "If it comes up again, do it again, be ready to kick and pick up a chair to hit somebody with it."