‘Major' Gas Explosion in Baltimore Kills 1; Rescuers Search Rubble

A woman was killed and two other people were seriously hurt in a "major gas explosion" Monday morning involving three houses in Baltimore, fire officials said.

The blast happened in the area of Labyrinth and Reisterstown roads, Baltimore County Fire said on Twitter.

Rescuers are searching for anyone else who may be trapped in the wreckage.

This article has been updated with information from Baltimore Fire. A firefighters' union previously said three people were critically injured.

