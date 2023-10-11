Man accused of pretending to be a police officer and threatening teens

A man has been arrested in Nashua, New Hampshire after allegedly pretending to be a police officer and threatening teenagers on Tuesday.

Nashua Police say two teens told them their vehicle was struck on purpose,driving them off the road. The man that struck them got out of the car, identified himself as a police officer and threatened them with a rock and a stick.

The teens say the man threw the rock at the windshield and left the scene, according to authorities.

The teens called their parents and the parents located the vehicle nearby, police say.

According to police, the man struck the parent's car before fleeing and being stopped by a detail officer and arrested at the scene.

The man was Identified as 38-year-old Jason McKenna, of Nashua.

McKenna, was arrested for reckless conduct, impersonating a police officer, conduct after an accident, criminal threatening, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and breach of bail.

Detectives determined that McKenna was a suspect in a similar unrelated incident on October 8 and was out on bail on an unrelated arrest on October 4th.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information about this incident should contact Nashua Police at (603)-589-1665.