Man arrested for animal cruelty in Medford

A man was arrested after a report of animal cruelty in Medford, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Medford Police say they responded to a report of a man striking a dog multiple times and lifting the dog off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner at around 11 a.m.

A witness provided video evidence to identify the man, according to police.

33-year-old Frederick Ingrando was arrested and charged with animal cruelty

The investigation is ongoing.

