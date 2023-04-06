Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in West Bridgewater

Massachusetts State Police have identified and arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts on Monday.

Thirty-three-year-old Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested at the Middleborough state police barracks early Thursday morning.

A woman from Raynham, Massachusetts, was killed in Monday's crash on Route 24.

Parra Altamirano is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury and leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 27 around 10:30 p.m., according to officials. Traffic heading north was closed for several hours following the wreck.

Parra is set to be arraigned Thursday at 2 p.m. in Brockton District Court