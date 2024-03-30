Man arrested in connection to shooting in Dorchester

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Dorchester on Friday.

Boston Police say they arrested 27-year-old Irvin Woods on firearm charges.

Woods was wanted on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street on Sunday, March 24 for a report of a person shot.

Police say before the report there were two shot spotter activations in the area of 567 Talbot Avenue.

When they arrived, they saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Woods is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.