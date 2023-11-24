Worcester

Man arrested in woman's death at Worcester spa

Worcester police had said the woman's death at Angie's Body Work Spa on Pleasant St. appeared to be suspicious; Marcel Santos-Padgett, 31, of Leicester, was arrested Friday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man has been arrested a day after a woman was found dead at a massage parlor in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving.

Worcester police announced Friday that 31-year-old Marcel Santos-Padgett, of Leicester, was taken into custody on Friday at Columbia Park in Haverhill. The state police violent fugitive apprehension squad and the Haverhill Police Department assisted Worcester police with the arrest.

Santos-Padgett was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed assault to murder in connection to the investigation into a woman's suspicious death at Angie's Body Work Spa on Thursday, police said.

Worcester Police responded to Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant St. for a report of a woman experiencing a medical issue.
On Nov. 23, Worcester police were called to the Pleasant Street business around 11:37 a.m. for a report of a woman experiencing a medical issue.

Once on scene, officers were flagged down by a man who brought them to a woman who was unconscious. Medical aid was performed, but Worcester EMS pronounced the woman dead, and police said they were investigating her death as suspicious.

Police have yet to release the woman's name, or say how she died.

Officials also haven't said if the victim and suspect were known to each other, and it's also unclear when Santos-Padgett will be arraigned.

