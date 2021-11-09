Man Facing Attempted Rape Charge After Daytime Attack of Female Victim in Boston

A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly hit a female victim in the head from behind and then tried to drag her toward a nearby wooded area.

Naeem Patrick 29, of Dorchester, was arrested around 8:20 p.m. by Boston police in connection to an aggravated sexual assault that occurred around 1:30 p.m. that day in the area of Sharp Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During the incident, police said Patrick allegedly approached a female under the age of 18 from behind and struck her in the head with an unknown object before attempting to drag her toward a nearby wooded area.

No further details about the incident were released by police.

Patrick is charged with assault with intent to rape and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday.