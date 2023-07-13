Man convicted for murder of his girlfriend in Tewksbury in 2019

A Tewksbury man has been convicted of multiple charges in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in 2019.

43-year-old Eric Griffin convicted of first-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of domestic assault and battery and battery and intimidation of a witness in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Jennifer Kalicki, of Tewksbury.

Massachusetts State Police say they investigated Kalicki's death as a suspicious one on September 15, 2019.

Griffin was arrested later that day and charge with assault and battery, police say.

The Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma. She had sustained injuries to her body, neck and head that resulted in a fatal brain bleed, according to authorities.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a history of abuse and violence where Griffin abused Kalicki and even convinced her to assert her Fifth Amendment privilege so that the charges against him would be dismissed, according to authorites.

“Yesterday, Eric Griffin was convicted of first degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend Jennifer Kalicki. This verdict signifies our commitment to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable and exemplifies the good work of the team of prosecutors and police who spent weeks investigating this case in the Grand Jury and who dedicated themselves to gathering additional evidence that demonstrated the pattern of violence being inflicted upon the victim. This type of controlling behavior is far too common in these cases and calls greater attention to the need for addressing this public safety and public health risk,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan.

"I am extremely proud of the officers and detectives who responded to this call as they did all that they could do to ensure justice would be served. The horrific images from the day of Jennifer Kalicki's death have remained with me. It was emotional to be in the courtroom and to see Jennifer's family get some peace.” added Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

He is expected to be sentenced on July 27.