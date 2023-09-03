Man dead after shooting in Boston on Saturday night

Boston Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester late Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot on Old Road and Michigan Avenue at around 11:41 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If anyone has information on this incident you are urged to call (617) 343-4470 or calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).