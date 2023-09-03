dorchester

Man dead after shooting in Boston on Saturday night

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester late Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot on Old Road and Michigan Avenue at around 11:41 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

If anyone has information on this incident you are urged to call (617) 343-4470 or calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

