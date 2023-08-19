Man drowns in Canterbury, New Hampshire pond

Police are investigating a drowning Canterbury, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning on Crane Neck Pond at around 7:0 p.m.

Authorities say they found an unresponsive man on the shore when they arrived.

The medical examiner declared him dead when he arrived, according to authorities.

The initial investigation says the man was fishing with his fiancée from a canoe when it capsized and went underwater when he tried to turn it back over, police say.

The fiancée was able to pull him to shore and began performing CPR, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.