ROCHESTER

Man killed by police in Rochester, New Hampshire identified

36-year-old Joseph Russell had been sought by police in connection to multiple car thefts.

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police shot and killed a man Friday evening in Rochester, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

According to police, they chased the man into a wooded area in Gooseberry Circle on Friday.

Rochester Police say he was intercepted on Route 16 when he abandoned the car he was driving and ran into the residences on Gooseberry Circle.

According to police, he was told to surrender but tried to flee again when a state police K-9 brought him to the ground.

Officers say they noticed Russell pulling out a gun and shot him.

The New Hampshire Attorney General said no one else was hurt and there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy on Russell is expected to be done today.

