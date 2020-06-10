quincy

Man Killed in Quincy Pedestrian Accident

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

An elderly man was killed in a pedestrian accident in Quincy, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A man in his 70s was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Quincy police said the accident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Quincy Avenue. The road was closed from the Southern Artery to Scammel Street as a result of the investigation.

Police reported later in the morning that the crash is now being investigated as a fatality. The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 10 hours ago

Live Updates: Floyd’s Brother Testifies at Police Brutality Hearing; Columbus Statue Toppled in Va.

georgia 18 hours ago

Georgia Sec. of State Launches Investigation Into Voting Problems

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released by Quincy police.

This article tagged under:

quincyMassachusettscrashAccidentFatal Accident
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us