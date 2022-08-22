Massachusetts

Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River

Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on Sunday night

By Marc Fortier

A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said.

Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

Fall River police were called to the area outside the cafe around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. They found Santos suffering from apparent stab wounds and rushed him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly after midnight.

No arrests have been made. The district attorney's office said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim knew each other and the suspect fled east on County Street after the stabbing.

The case remains under investigation by Fall River Police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office.

No further details were released.

