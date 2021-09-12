Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Skateboarding Accident in Dennis

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a skateboarding accident in Dennis, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for a person on the ground at Old Wharf Road and the intersection of Oak Street. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged man in the road. He had reportedly been skateboarding without a helmet and fell.

Dennis ambulance crews treated the man's wounds at the scene and brought him to Ezra Baker Elementary School where he was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center.

Police said the man's injuries were life threatening, but no update was immediately available on his condition. His name has not been released.