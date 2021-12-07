Jamal Khashoggi

Man Suspected of Being Linked to Jamal Khashoggi's Killing Arrested in France

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared Oct. 2, 2018

People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the two-year anniversary of his death, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The gathering was held outside the consulate building, starting at 1:14 p.m. (1014 GMT) marking the time Khashoggi walked into the building where he met his demise.
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

A man suspected of being linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Tuesday, according to two officials close to the investigation. 

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared Oct. 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. His killing sparked international outrage.

One of the officials said the man, of Saudi origin, was arrested at the airport's border control checkpoint Tuesday morning when he presented his passport to board a flight to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Calling Saudi Arabia a "great ally," President Donald Trump declined to stand behind the CIA's claim that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He was arrested on a warrant issued by Turkish authorities, the officials said. They added that the man’s name is Khalid Alotaibi and he is 33 years old.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

