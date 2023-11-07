Washington DC

Man with gun arrested near US Senate office buildings

The man was seen walking around with a "long gun" in a park that's also near three Senate office buildings, police say

By Gina Cook and Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday across from Union Station on Capitol Hill, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Someone spotted the man walking around with a "long gun" in the park alongside Delaware Avenue NE in front of Union Station about 12:30 p.m., police said. Capitol Police said they found the man moments later and commanded him to drop the weapon. Officers then tased him when he didn't comply, police said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the suspect, 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell, of Atlanta, is a registered sex offender in Georgia. Medics took Merrell to a hospital in an ambulance and he's expected to be OK after the tasering, police said.

Manger said police still don't know why he was there with a gun, which he said resembled an AR-15. Police described the gun as a semi-automatic weapon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hours after the arrest, bomb technicians were still searching a backpack police said Merrell carried. Officers cleared the park while they investigated.

Officers were seen sprinting out to the Capitol as the incident unfolded, and others followed. The small park isn't far from three Senate office buildings.

Police said they "have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat."

U.S. & World

abortion rights

Ohio is the lone state deciding an abortion rights question, providing hints for 2024 races

decision 2024

How to watch the third Republican presidential primary debate on NBC News

Police aren't sure how the suspect got to the park, whether it was via public transportation, on foot or he drove.

Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware avenues NE and D Street between Louisiana and Delaware avenues NE are shut down as police investigate.

On Sunday, a man with a modified gun was arrested after a car crashed into a barrier near the Capitol Building, police said. Court documents said he was out of jail on supervised release after a previous gun charge.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us