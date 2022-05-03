Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard Out for Game 2 Vs. Bucks With Quad Contusion

By Darren Hartwell

Marcus Smart injury: C's guard out for Game 2 with quad contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will have to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night without their starting point guard and best defender.

Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden with a right quad contusion, the team announced.

Smart was listed as questionable due to the injury he suffered in Boston's 101-89 Game 1 loss on Sunday. Head coach Ime Udoka noted Monday that Smart's quad injury was "pretty bad," and that he took a couple shots to his right quad during Game 1 -- including one on a play in which he appeared to injure his right shoulder.

That shoulder injury was nothing more than a "stinger," per Udoka, but Smart's quad ailment is a serious setback for Boston.

The longest-tenured Celtic led the team in assists this season at 5.9 per game and was just named Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts on that end. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will have to pick up Smart's slack in Game 2, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET with NBC Sports Boston's beginning at 6 p.m. ET with "Celtics Pregame Live."

