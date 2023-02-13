Marcus Smart Offers First Look at Jaylen Brown's New Mask on Instagram

Marcus Smart offers first look at Jaylen Brown's new mask on IG originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Masked Jaylen Brown is hoping to make his debut in the near future -- after a style assist from Marcus Smart.

Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture last Wednesday in the Boston Celtics' win over the Philadelphia 76ers that will likely keep him out through the NBA All-Star break and force him to wear a mask when he returns to action.

It appears that mask (or at the very least a prototype) has already been developed, as Smart made a cameo on Brown's Instagram story Monday modeling what we assume is the facemask Brown will wear when he takes the court again.

Here’s Marcus Smart modeling Jaylen Brown’s new face mask, per Jaylen’s IG pic.twitter.com/dRGEE7suSl — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 13, 2023

"Still got the juice in this," Smart says in the video while trying on Brown's facemask.

The mask will be an adjustment for Brown, who was averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game before taking an elbow to the face from fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum last Wednesday. But it sounds like his teammates are excited for Brown to show off his new look whenever he suits up again.

Brown joined the Celtics on the bench Sunday for their home game against the Memphis Grizzlies and appeared in high spirits, joking that Tatum needed to follow through on his half-hearted promise to buy Brown a new car.

While the Celtics could use Brown and Smart back as soon as possible (Smart has missed the last 10 games due to an ankle injury), they've continued to thrive shorthanded, winning four in a row and six of their last seven with two games remaining until the All-Star break.