Marcus Smart welcomes Danilo Gallinari, Malcolm Brogdon to Boston

Marcus Smart is fired up about the Boston Celtics' latest additions.

The veteran point guard took to Twitter on Friday to welcome his new teammates, Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon, to Boston.

"Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!!" he wrote. "Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town … #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!!"

Gallinari reportedly will sign a two-year contract while Brogdon was acquired from the Indiana Pacers for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round draft pick.

Brogdon will join Smart in a suddenly-deep Celtics backcourt that also includes Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. Head coach Ime Udoka will have to decide which point guard to start between Smart and Brogdon, but it's undoubtedly a great problem to have heading into the new campaign.