Marine charged with sexual assault after missing 14-year-old found in his training barracks

A military spokesman said on Friday afternoon that a Marine has been charged in connection to case involving a 14-year-old girl found on Camp Pendleton in June.

Capt. Charles Palmer told NBC 7 San Diego on Friday that the Marine has been charged with allegations of sexual assault of a minor and also faces a charge involving a prior incident in which he is accused of violating a liberty restrictions.

The Spring Valley girl's aunt said her niece was a victim of sex trafficking, reports NBC 7's Allison Ash

Military officials have yet to identify the man, saying his name will not be released to the public until either (1) charges are referred to court-martial or (2) his name becomes part of the record at a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17. Military officials also declined in the past to release his age or rank.

"After the preliminary hearing, the command will review all charges and evidence to determine whether the case should be tried by court-martial," Palmer said via email.

Teen Found on Camp Pendleton

The 14-year-old girl was found by military police during the day on June 28; her grandmother had reported her missing on June 13. At a news conference last week, her family said the teen had been "trafficked and raped" by the Camp Pendleton Marine.

Cassaundra Perez, the girl's aunt, spoke to reporters on Aug. 7 to express her frustration at what she called the lack of transparency of the investigation being conducted by NCIS and to demand more be done to protect Native American children from sex traffickers.

Federal law enforcement officials said at the time the girl was found that they were investigating and had taken a Marine with the Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group into custody briefly for questioning. He was then released to his command while the investigation continued.

All visitors are stopped by Marines at the entrance to the sprawling base and required to show authorization to enter the base. Marines are allowed to bring a visitor on base and into the barracks until a certain hour, which varies according to each building. It's unclear how long the girl was at the barracks or whether she was spotted by other Marines who reported her presence.

Single junior Marines are generally assigned to a barracks where most share a room with at least one other Marine. The rooms generally have two single beds, a small refrigerator, eating area, secretary desk, closet and wall lockers. The barracks also have common areas with pool tables and TVs.

It is also unclear how the girl and the Marine came into contact and whether they met online or in person.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, her grandmother reported her missing on June 13 and told authorities she had run away from home four days earlier. She told the deputy who interviewed her that the girl had run away before but only for brief periods.

The teen's information was entered into multiple missing person databases, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff's department said.

After she was found on base, authorities returned the girl to her grandmother, according to the sheriff’s department.