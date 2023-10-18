Market Basket-anchored Attleboro plaza sells for over $70M

Needham-based RK Centers has acquired Bristol Place, an Attleboro shopping center anchored by Home Depot and Market Basket, from a Norwell real estate firm for $70.6 million.
The seller, Unison Realty Partners, had bought the 415,000-square-foot property in a $58 million deal in 2019, according to real estate records. The shopping center is on Newport Avenue, near the intersection of I-95 and Route 1A at the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border.
