Boston Business Journal

Market Basket-anchored Attleboro plaza sells for over $70M

By Greg Ryan

Needham-based RK Centers has acquired Bristol Place, an Attleboro shopping center anchored by Home Depot and Market Basket, from a Norwell real estate firm for $70.6 million.

The seller, Unison Realty Partners, had bought the 415,000-square-foot property in a $58 million deal in 2019, according to real estate records. The shopping center is on Newport Avenue, near the intersection of I-95 and Route 1A at the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
