Mass. Reopening Plan: Key Dates, Lifted Restrictions & More

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans last week to fully reopen the state on Aug. 1.

As residents eye the late-summer reopening date, the state will move into the next step of its phased reopening plan on Monday, with loosening capacity and relaxed social distancing guidelines in place.

More indoor and outdoor venues will reopen with increased capacity after state health officials said that COVID-19 cases have dropped by 20%, the lowest levels recorded since last summer.

From stadiums and nightclubs to social distancing and gathering limits, here are some key dates and what you need to know about Massachusetts' reopening timeline.

May 10

Beginning Monday, May 10, capacity for large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will increase from 12 to 25%.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but only after submitting safety plans to the state’s Department of Health.

Large outdoor organized amateur and professional group athletic events, including road races, will be allowed to take place with staggered start times. Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will also be allowed for both moderate and high-risk sports.

Singing will be allowed at indoor performance and event venues, restaurants, and other business, with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

May 29

Beginning Saturday, May 29, restrictions on indoor gatherings will increase to 200 people. Outdoor gathering limits will also increase to 250 for event venues, as well as in both public and private settings.

Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be able to open at 50% capacity after submitting safety plans to local health officials.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will follow the same guidelines as restaurants, only offering 90-minute seated service and no dance floors.

Pending public health and vaccination data, maximum table size at restaurants will be increased to 10, and guidance that alcohol must be served with food will be eliminated.

Aug. 1

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 1, restrictions across all industries will be lifted and capacity limits will be increased to 100%. However, businesses will still be encouraged to follow best practice guidance for public health safety precautions.

Gathering limits will be rescinded for both indoor and outdoor settings.

Dance clubs and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen. Gyms and health clubs can once again offer saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms as amenities for members. Indoor water parks and ball pits can also reopen.

