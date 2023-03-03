Mass. State Auditor Probing MBTA Performance

Less than two months after taking office, Massachusetts Auditor Diana DiZoglio's office will kick off a review of the MBTA's performance during a span when its safety and operational issues drew intense scrutiny.

Sarah Mongeau, director of authority and education audits in DiZoglio's office, notified Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca and MBTA officials on Feb. 15 of plans to launch a "performance audit" starting in March.

DiZoglio's office provided a copy of the letter announcing the performance audit, redacting half of one sentence describing what the audit would cover.

The auditor herself told Contrarian Boston, which first reported news of the audit on Wednesday, her probe would "follow the money" and examine if the T steered money toward safety initiatives. "We have literally had trains catching on fire," she told the outlet.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators with the Federal Transit Administration completed their own safety management inspection of the MBTA last year, finding major problems that agency officials are still working to address through multiple corrective action plans.