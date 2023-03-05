Mass. Man Dead After Snorkeling Incident in the Florida Keys

A man from North Weymouth, Massachusetts, died Saturday following a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, police announced.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he called for help around 2:20 p.m. He was brought back to the boat, where the crew began performing CPR.

The boat returned to shore and Martinec was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not said why Martinec originally signaled for help, or what they believe caused Martinec's death. Autopsy results are currently pending.

The sheriff's office did say that foul play is not expected to be a factor in the investigation. No other information was available Sunday.

Sundance Watersports touts itself online as providing quality, safe water sports activities in the Florida Keys for more than 25 years.

"You'd be missing out if you came down to the Keys and didn't get up close to the mesmerizing reefs! We've got the best snorkeling for miles... both in terms of the reefs we visit and our snazzy boat," the website reads.