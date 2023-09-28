tax relief

Massachusetts tax accord clears senate, headed to governor

The Senate accepted the conference report on a 38-1 vote with Sen. Jamie Eldridge of Marlborough casting the lone vote of dissent.

By Sam Doran and Colin A. Young

Senators overwhelmingly approved the long-awaited tax relief and reform agreement Thursday, putting the bill a handful of usually procedural votes away from Gov. Maura Healey's desk.

The Senate accepted the conference report on a 38-1 vote with Sen. Jamie Eldridge of Marlborough casting the lone vote of dissent. President Karen Spilka of Ashland voted "yes," which can sometimes be an emphatic sign of support from the chamber's leader, who often does not cast votes.

The House approved of the package 155-1 on Wednesday and is keeping its informal session open Thursday, a sign the branches are likely to bounce the bill back and forth for at least their enactment votes and put it before Healey by the end of the day.

The roughly $1 billion tax bill would be among the most significant pieces of legislation to reach Healey since she took office in January. The Democrat has been prodding lawmakers to finish their nearly-two-year tax talks since she was a candidate for governor.

