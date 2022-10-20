MBTA Commuter Rail Adding More Trains during October Weekends

The MBTA Commuter Rail will add additional trains to the Newburyport Rockport Line during the weekends of October 22-23 and October 29-30.

There will be seven inbound trains and six outbound trains for additional service between North Station and Salem, and between Salem, Beverly and Newburyport for the next two weekends to accommodate riders visiting Salem for Halloween festivities.

In addition to the existing all-day service, there will be 7 more inbound trains from Salem to North Station, with at least two trains an hour after 6:00pm. There will also be 4 additional outbound trains from North Station to Salem, and 2 more outbound trains from Salem, one to Beverly and one to Newburyport.

Passengers can call customer service at 617-222-3200, follow @MBTA_CR on Twitter or signing up for T-Alerts at mbta.com/alerts.