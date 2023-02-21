McDonald's Shamrock Shake Is Back – But Only For a Limited Time

In yet another sign of spring, McDonald's is shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day and bringing back its popular Shamrock Shake.

Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.

This time, it started rolling out at participating locations nationwide starting Feb. 20, according to McDonald's.

The Shamrock Shake isn't the only minty treat making a limited-time appearance on menus.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, featuring blended soft serve and Shamrock Shake Syrup blended with crushed Oreos, will also be back on menus.

Both treats will only be available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.