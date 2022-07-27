Millions Still Without Sense of Smell or Taste After Covid-19

Still struggling with your sense of smell after a bout with Covid-19? You’re far from alone.

About 5% of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 — some 27 million people worldwide — are estimated to have suffered a long-lasting loss of smell or taste, a new analysis suggests.

In the analysis published Wednesday in The BMJ (the peer-reviewed medical journal of the British Medical Association), researchers evaluated 18 previous studies of smell and taste loss across several continents and in varying demographic groups. About three quarters of those affected by loss of taste or smell regained those senses within 30 days.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.