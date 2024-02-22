Vermont State Police

Missing skier found dead in out-of-bounds area at Stowe Mountain Resort

Brooks Ralph, 27, of Cold Springs, New York, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was last seen at the resort.

A skier who was reported missing at Stowe Mountain Resort was found dead in a steep, wooded out-of-bounds area late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Brooks Ralph, 27, of Cold Springs, New York, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was last seen at the resort. Search crews found his body at about 11:45 p.m.

His body was taken to the office of the state's chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death. But police said the preliminary investigation indicates that his death was an accident.

