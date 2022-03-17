Boston Business Journal

MIT's New Mask Policy Bars People From Asking Others to Mask Up

The policy doesn't allow any department, lab or center from setting its own policies on campus and specifically says that people may not request or require others to wear masks

By Grant Welker

Getty Images

A new policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology barring anyone from requesting that someone else wear a mask has stirred criticism online.

MIT’s new policy, which took effect Monday, makes masks optional for most indoor areas on campus. Coronavirus tests are now also optional, and anyone arriving on campus no longer has to attest to not having coronavirus symptoms.

The policy doesn’t allow any department, lab or center from setting its own policies on campus and specifically says that people may not request or require others to wear masks.

Those aspects came under fire on Wednesday after Kate Darling, a researcher at the MIT Media Lab, tweeted that a research group discussed whether to keep wearing masks indoors so people felt safe. Darling, who has more than 34,000 followers on Twitter, had nearly 24,000 likes on her post within 24 hours and nearly 5,300 retweets.

MIT said in a statement to the Business Journal that anyone can continue to wear a mask if they want to do so.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"Indeed, we ask that everyone be considerate of that individual’s choice," the school said. "It is also the case that it must be an individual, personal decision. In line with state and local guidance, MIT no longer requires individuals to wear a face covering on campus, and so our leaders do not think it is appropriate for any individual or unit to compel other members of the community to do so in order to participate in their MIT activities."

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Survivors Emerge From Bombed Theater; Russia Shells Chernihiv

Russia-Ukraine War 6 mins ago

Russian Businesses in US Face Backlash From War in Ukraine

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalMIT
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us