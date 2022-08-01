MLB Rumors: Red Sox Trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for Minor-League Prospects

Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode.

The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman.

Vazquez and the Red Sox are in Houston on Monday night to begin a three-game series with the Astros, and the veteran catcher actually was asked about the deal minutes after it was reported.

Christian Vazquez on being traded to the @astros: “It’s a business. It’s a business.” pic.twitter.com/mPkZzu8eq3 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 1, 2022

Houston reportedly was "focused" on a deal for Vazquez, who is one of the better offensive catchers in baseball. The 31-year-old is hitting .282 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs through 84 games and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which made him a prime trade target if Boston decided to sell ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

That appears to be the case, with the Red Sox shipping out their starting catcher in exchange for non-major league players. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi also are trade candidates between now and Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.